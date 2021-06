Puri : In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants have looted donation box of Biswashanti Akhanda Harinama Sankirtan temple located at the west gate of Sri Jagannath temple in Puri, here on Thursday.

According to sources, the exact amount the donation box had consisted is yet to be ascertained and it is assumed that the incident took place due to fault in security system.

Besides, in this regard a complaint has been lodged at the Singhadwar police station and investigation is underway.