Bhubaneswar: Temperature dips below 10°C in three places of Odisha and below 15°C at 11 places. Sonepur coldest at 9.4 deg C, Daringbadi (9.5 deg C), Phulbani (10 deg C);Bhawaipatana -12.4, Jharsuguda-13.4, Talcher-13.5, Bolagir-14, Kenonjhar-14.4,Malkagiri-14.5, twin cities of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack record night temp of 16.3 and 16 degrees, respectively.

