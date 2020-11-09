Six researchers of NIT-Rourkela feature in World’s Top 2% Scientists’ List of Stanford University

Rourkela: Six researchers of National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) feature in the World’s Top 2% Scientists List of Stanford University released recently and published in the open access Science journal PLOS (Public Library of Science) and can be accessed at this link:

https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3000918

The Stanford University, USA has released a report of the top 2% scientists in the World in various fields and among them 6 scientists are from NIT Rourkela, Odisha. In India, Prof. S. SAHA RAY (HOD, Mathematics) of NIT Rourkela is in No. 1 position in the field of “Numerical and Computational Mathematics” and his corresponding World Ranking is 136. He has topped the most coveted list of “WORLD RANKING OF TOP 2% SCIENTISTS” from India as per a subject-wise analysis conducted by a team of scientists at Stanford University, led by Dr. John PA Ioannidis. Stanford University’s new list of the top 2% scientists in the world in various fields include over 1000 scientists from India. With 6 of NIT Rourkela researchers featured in this ranking NIT Rourkela is one of the leading institutes in this list among the all the NIT’s of the country.

The NIT Rourkela faculty members featured in the list are from various scientific subject fields as below:

1. Prof. Santanu Saha Ray (Mathematics Department) – Numerical & Computational Mathematics (Rank – 136)

2. Prof. Bankim Chandra Ray (Metallurgical and Materials Engineering) – Materials (Rank – 1528)

3. Prof. PROF. DAYAL R. PARHI (Mechanical Engineering Department) – Artificial Intelligence & Image Processing (Rank 3968)

4. Prof. Surajit Das (Life Science Department) – Biotechnology (Rank -901)

5. Prof. Snehashish Chakraverty (Mathematics Department) – Artificial Intelligence & Image Processing (Rank 1862)

6. Prof. Santanu Paria (Chemical Engineering Department) – Chemical Physics (Rank -1587)

Prof. Animesh Biswas, Director, NIT Rourkela, congratulated all the researchers featured in this list and said, – “This is a proud moment for NIT Rourkela community. Congratulations to the researchers who feature in this prestigious list for their well-deserved success. The Institute has a glorious legacy of impactful contributions to science and engineering and This news has taken NIT Rourkela closer to gaining top rankings. They have set an example and have become the inspiration for everyone. I am so pleased to see them accomplishing great achievements. This will indeed take our institute to greater heights and showcases the research focus of the Institute.”

The database titled “Updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators” has just been published in one of the reputed journals PLOS Biology. Subject-wise ranking of top 2% scientists from India (all fields) is available at http://shorturl.at/bdix8. The database shows the rank of all esteemed scientists. The Stanford University scientists have created a database of over 100,000 top-scientists of the world on the basis of different standardized citation indicators, namely, information on citations, H-index, co-authorship, and a composite indicator.

