Telangana BSP President, son booked for attempt to murder

The police at Kagaznagar town in Telangana’s Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday booked an attempt to murder and dacoity case against state BSP President and retired IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar and his son following Sunday night’s clash between BSP and BRS workers.

Praveen Kumar posted on ‘X’ that Kagaznagar police have booked a case of attempt to murder (307 IPC) and dacoity (395) against him, his son, who is a PhD scholar in Delhi School of Economics, and 11 senior members of the party.

He alleged that this was done on the instructions of Sirpur MLA candidate Koneru Konappa on Sunday night.

“The complainant who happens to be the driver of MLA’s campaign vehicle says I had stolen Rs 25,000 from him!!! If this can happen to a retired IPS officer with 26 years of unblemished service, imagine what people in Sirpur-Kagaznagar have been going through for the last two decades under the rule of Konappa and a decade of KCR’s mis-rule in Telangana,” he wrote.

Stating that he is not afraid of the ‘false’ allegations, Kumar said he would not rest till liberating Sirpur from BRS’ misrule.

He also vowed to protect Telangana from what he called the conspiracy of “BRS and BJP alliance”.

A clash between the supporters of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had triggered tension in Kagaznagar on Sunday night.

Trouble began when an election meeting, which was being addressed by Kumar, was allegedly disrupted by the supporters of the ruling party.

The BSP leaders alleged that a BSP campaign vehicle playing songs with loud sound arrived at the place where they were holding a public meeting. This led to a clash between both the groups. The police had to intervene to disperse the clashing groups.

Demanding action against those involved, Kumar led a sit-in in front of Kagaznagar police station. He blamed BRS MLA Koneru Konappa for the incident.

Kumar, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is contesting the November 30 elections from Sirpur constituency.

After taking voluntary retirement in 2021 to enter politics, he joined the BSP and became its state President.