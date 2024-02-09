Technology innovations, biofuel story resonates very strongly in IEW 2024: Petroleum Minister Hardeep S Puri

New Delhi,9th February: Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri today commended the technology, innovations showcased at the second edition of India Energy Week 2024 in Goa. While briefing the media on sidelines of IEW 2024, Union Minister Puri also highlighted some of the innovations showcased including ‘Tamper Proof’ cooking gas cylinder with QR code and diesel engine manufactured for the US market.

While speaking about India’s advancements in energy sector, Union Minister Shri Puri said, “Biofuel story resonates very strongly in the exhibits showcased here. One area I was very impressed with is making sustainable aviation fuel from cooking oil and vegetable oils.”

Additionally, the Union Minister said that India achieved 12% ethanol blending with petrol five months ahead of the estimated target and this has led the government to revise the target of 20% ethanol blending by five years to 2025. “Next generation will be electric and ethanol,” he said.

Separately, Union Minister Puri also announced that Goa has become a kerosene free state. “I want to congratulate the government of Goa that they have got mukti from kerosene rules,” he said

Quoting the International Energy Agency (IEA) report released at the India Energy Week 2024 Union Minister Puri said, the report findings that India will overtake China “to assume the position of the worlds largest source of oil demand growth is very important.”

India Energy Week Background

In yet another step in this direction, India Energy Week 2024 is being held from 6 – 9 February in Goa and is India’s largest and only all-encompassing energy exhibition and conference, bringing together the entire energy value chain, and will serve as a catalyst for India’s energy transition goals. The Prime Minister also held a roundtable with Global oil & gas CEOs and experts.

Encouraging and fostering startups and integrating them into the energy value chain will be an important focus for India Energy Week 2024. It is expected to witness the participation of around 17 Energy ministers from different countries, 35,000+ attendees and more than 900 exhibitors. It will have six dedicated country pavilions – Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Russia, the UK and the USA. A special Make in India Pavilion is also being organized to showcase innovative solutions which Indian MSMEs are spearheading in the energy sector.