TCS World 10K Bengaluru Ready to Bring Back Runners to the City Streets Once Again

New Delhi :Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is all set to bring back the thrill of running in Bengaluru, as the title sponsor of the globally recognised sporting event—TCS World 10K Bengaluru, post the pandemic hiatus. The 14th edition of the event, slated to be flagged off at the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium on 15th May 2022, continues to attract elite runners and enthusiastic amateurs from across the globe who will stand in unison at the starting line to showcase the indomitable human spirit.

For an enhanced and widespread footprint of the event, TCS World 10K Bengaluru will be conducted in two formats for the first time: an on-ground and a virtual app-based run. While about 15,000 people have registered for the physical run, another 1,500 are expected to participate in the virtual version. The event will also elicit participation from 65 to 70 of TCS’s clients and around 330 company employees, who will take part along with their family and friends. Reigning world champions Muktar Edris and Hellen Obiri will be the star names at the start line of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022, which will boost India’s return to running,

While the open 10K category will have some of the world’s most elite athletes, the Majja Run (5km), Senior Citizen Run (4.2km) and Champions with Disability (4.2km) will see participation from amateur runners from across the country. The virtual app-based run, meanwhile, will be held via the specialised event app for two race categories – Open 10K and 5K.

“TCS has been at the forefront of running events all over the world. We’re proud to bring “Namma Run” – the TCS World 10K Bengaluru back to the streets of the city after a 28-month hiatus,” said Rajashree R, Chief Marketing Officer, TCS. “For the past so many years, we have been associated with the World 10K Bengaluru, and we’re extremely proud that the event has grown in popularity and stature to become the city’s premier running event. Our long-term commitment to the TCS World 10K Bengaluru reflects our brand positioning of ‘building on belief,’ which values self-belief, community, and a bright future. We are excited to see the hustle and bustle of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru run again and invite all lovers of the sport to build on their belief in themselves and their spirit to join & celebrate!”

Beyond being a globally acclaimed sporting event that puts Bengaluru on the international racing calendar, the TCS World 10K Bengaluru is also recognized for the phenomenal impact it creates in terms of social change as the single largest sporting charity platform in South India. The 2022 edition of the event has raised INR 1.50 crore till date, helping 55 civil society organisations. This makes Bengalureans proud hosts of a race that is a celebration of sport and the spirit of the city.

This edition of the elite line-up includes a healthy mix of veterans and promising young sensations from across the country and globe. With a total prize fund of $210,000, the overall Women’s and Men’s champions will take home $26,000 each and the Indian men and women champions will take home INR 2,75,000 each. The Indian winners also stand a chance to win an event record bonus of INR 1,00,000 and an event record jackpot of INR 1,00,000.