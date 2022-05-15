Odisha: ahead of the Brajrajnagar by-poll, BJP releases the list of its star campaigners

Bhubaneswar: In a major development, ahead of the Brajrajnagar by-poll, Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Sunday announced the list of star campaigners of the party for the upcoming by-election, that majorly include as many as five Union Ministers and the state BJP office bearers.

As per reports, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Bishweswar Tudu, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Aswini Vaishnaw will lead the campaign.While, MP Jual Oram, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Suresh Pujari, Basant Kumar Panda, Kanak Vardhan Singh, Aparajita Sarangi, Srimati Sangeeta Singh Deo and National spokesperson, Dr Sambit Patra will campaign for BJP candidate Radharani Panda.