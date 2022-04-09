TCS Named a Leader in Digital Product Engineering Services by Everest Group

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Digital Product Engineering Services1.

According to the report, TCS has made dedicated investments in forming strategic partnerships (embedded, hardware, software, and electronics), establishing labs (Telematics, Infotainment systems and Connected vehicles), and developing Intellectual Property (IP) and Solutions (cybersecurity, AR/VR, video analytics and IoT).

The report said that TCS has a well-balanced mix of client portfolios across geographies and industry verticals. Highlighted as a key strength is its willingness to engage through emerging pricing models such as IP based, outcome based, co-innovation, revenue sharing and risk reward models.

“TCS is partnering with product companies to drive innovation using IoT, AI and other digital technologies, to make their products cloud-native and intelligent, and provide rich seamless experiences to customers,” said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, Internet of Things & Digital Engineering, TCS. “This Leadership position is a recognition of our vision, capabilities, and ability to build technologically enriched digital products with our comprehensive solutions.”

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of Digital product engineering solutions and services to enable connected, smart, intelligent and autonomous products for customers. TCS’ services span ideation and design, product development, testing and certification, product support and maintenance. These services are being adopted by customers across manufacturing, transportation, logistics, consumer products and goods, automotive, aerospace, energy, utilities, healthcare, life science and hi-tech industries. Key solutions include:

TCS Autonomous Development Platform : Accelerates end-to-end autonomous vehicle development with an AD/ADAS algorithm development solution, integrated data management solution addressing rapid data collection, analytics, validation and virtualization.

: Accelerates end-to-end autonomous vehicle development with an AD/ADAS algorithm development solution, integrated data management solution addressing rapid data collection, analytics, validation and virtualization. TCS InTwin™: an industrial AI platform that enables users to rapidly create, deploy, and manage advanced digital twins, and help organizations reduce operations and maintenance costs, improve product quality, derive more revenue through increased throughput, and make production lines agile and safe.

an industrial AI platform that enables users to rapidly create, deploy, and manage advanced digital twins, and help organizations reduce operations and maintenance costs, improve product quality, derive more revenue through increased throughput, and make production lines agile and safe. 5G SD-WAN Accelerator Solution: Accelerates deployment and provisioning of SD-WAN Branch offices on Whitebox, solution deployment testing, enables SFC (Service Function chaining) functionality to achieve significant reduction in SD-WAN deployment cycle time and faster time to market, and drives pre-deployment testing using TCS’ test suites and smart applications.

Accelerates deployment and provisioning of SD-WAN Branch offices on Whitebox, solution deployment testing, enables SFC (Service Function chaining) functionality to achieve significant reduction in SD-WAN deployment cycle time and faster time to market, and drives pre-deployment testing using TCS’ test suites and smart applications. TCS NeuSpeed: A hardware solution framework to improve the performance of AI applications at the Edge layer to meet real time high-speed requirements.

A hardware solution framework to improve the performance of AI applications at the Edge layer to meet real time high-speed requirements. TCS CNOPS™: A Cognitive Network Operations Platform powered by AI, analytics, and predictive automation. It provides zero-touch operations for 5G, 4G, O-RAN, and next-gen networks, as well as Edge network analytics for 5G use cases.

TCS also works with leading independent software vendors to build, transform and maintain their products. TCS’ software product engineering solutions include the TCS TreXaaS platform that enables decision-making to move to the Anything-as-a-Service model (AaaS), TCS Digital Platform Engineering services to accelerate platform driven business and adopt AaaS, TCS Cloud-Native Industrialization platform for blueprinting, cloud-native development, quality assurance, deployment, and operations of SaaS products, and TCS INtelligent ASsurance Optimizer for testing complex products.

“TCS has emerged as Leader in Everest Group’s Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. The company has established a separate business unit to deliver digital product engineering services and differentiated itself by forming specific GTM partnerships with technology vendors to augment its digital capabilities and drive greater value for its clients. The company successfully offers end-to-end product development services, which are backed by investments in labs and CoEs and IP and solutions in areas such as infotainment, 5G, software testing, VLSI design, and connected healthcare. Given the growing need from enterprises to engineer secure products, it has heavily invested in setting up a dedicated IoT security CoE and forming partnerships with cybersecurity solutions providers,” said Akshat Vaid, Vice President, Everest Group.

“TCS leverages it investments in innovation, technical and engineering excellence, and deep contextual knowledge across industries to help customers build a boundaryless organization, enable quick and automated actions, and create rich experiences for customers with a clear purpose,” added Regu Ayyaswamy.