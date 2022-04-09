TPNODL trains 142 Women Self-Help Groups of Udala, Rairangpur and Baripada division

Baripada : As a part of their continued effort towards Women Self-Help Groups, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPNODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has trained 142 women self-help groups in meter reading, billing and collection activities (MBC) in Udala, Baripada &Rairangpur electrical Divisions under Baripada circles.

The company lodged successful completion of training programme with rewards and recognition ceremonyat Stadium Conference Hall, Baripada on 6th April. The ceremony was attended by Sri Vineet Bhardwaj, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate, Mayurbhanj. Ms P Anvesha Reddy, IAS, PD – DRDA, Sri Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO, TPNODL, Sri Harish Panda, SE, Baripada, Sri Dillip Kumar Sahoo, Head-CSR, TPNODL, Sri Khirod Behera, AGM (Electrical) along with EEs, SDOs & JEs of UED, RED and BpED. During the ceremony, the Collector and DM, PD-DRDA along with CEO, TPNODL launched a new brand name “URJA SAKHI” for the WSHGs engaged in metering, billing and collection activities.

The URJA SAKHIs felicitated by the dignitaries, have an excellent record in metering, billing and collection in the three divisions. The company also provided identity cards along with an MBC kit bag engraved with “URJA SAKHI” logo for their day to day activities.

The WSHGs were also imparted with in-depth information on various aspects of the metering, billing and collection (MBC) activities, including Indexing of Consumers and quality performance, role of NGO in engaging WSHGs in MBC activities and a hands-on training for using the Fluent Grid app.

“I greatly value and appreciate the work the Urja Sakhis are doing. There are some places where they have a better billing and collection performance percentage than even billing agents. This is classic example of the strength, determination, and will-power of women. I hope that in the coming days, the Urja Sakhis will be known in various local, national and even global circles for their excellent efforts, and continue to occupy a place of pride in TPNODL” said Mr Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO, TPNODL.