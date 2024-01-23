TBFreePanchayat Workshop Held in Pune

State Level Workshop on #TBFreePanchayat held on 23 January 2024 at #YASHADA, #Pune in #Maharashtra where all participants took pledge to make all Gram Panchayats #TBFree and ensure better coordination among concerned Departments for achieving the common goal of #TBMuktPanchayat.

Dr. Mallinath Kalshetti, DDG YASHADA & Director SIRD, Shri Anand Bhandari, Director (PR), Dr. Alok Mathur, DDG @TBDivision, Dr. Sunita Golhait, Jt Dir of Health Services & other senior officers addressed the participants including Deputy CEO Panchayats, Principals GTC, PRTC etc.