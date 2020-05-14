TATA Tea Jaago Re partners with Help Age India: to support senior citizens in Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneshwar: In the wake of unprecedented COVID-19 situation and extended lockdown period in the country, Tata Tea has been working towards spreading awareness and facilitating change for the cause of supporting the elders, who are the most vulnerable during these times, through their social initiative, Iss baar #BadonKeLiye #JaagoRe

Taking this initiative forward, TATA Tea has now partnered with Help Age India, a leading charity in India working for the elderly, to continue to make a meaningful and genuine change in the lives of elders. With this association, the duo will work towards providing on-ground help to elderly in different states of India during this crisis.

In its initial phase, Iss Baar #BadonKeLiye #JaagoRe, spread awareness about the cause and inspired the youngsters to be sensitive towards senior citizens in these troubled times by urging them to take a pledge to support them. The initiative continues to secure support of the people (over 4500 pledges and counting).

In this phase of ‘Iss baar #badonkeliye #jaagore – the social initiative, extends support by conducting mass awareness sessions at sites for poor and needy elder beneficiaries, and distributing food kits.

It also encourages elders in distress to reach out through a Toll-free ELDER HELPLINE number – 1800-180-1253, where there will be counselors to assist them. The Helpline also links elders to various institutions such as old age homes, hospitals, police, government and non-governmental organizations.

ELDER HELPLINE: 1800-180-1253

Apart from this, TATA CHA has pledged to sponsor Breakfast kits to elders, in Bengaluru, as a part of the ongoing initiative of Tata Tea- Iss Baar #BadonKeLiye #JaagoRe. In the last couple of days ~ 5000 breakfast kits have already been distributed. Tata Cha has also reached out to concerned individuals in Bengaluru to share details of elders who need support and has also invited individuals to join them as volunteers and help them serve the breakfast. Individuals reaching out to support either by providing details of elders who need help or by helping with last mile deliveries are pouring in from across the country.

The website https://www.jaagore.com/ presents guidelines and ways of how one can extend help by pledging support to the elderly along with the helpline number for senior citizens 1800-180-1253.

Commenting on the association, Sushant Dash, President, Beverages– India & Middle East, Tata Consumer Products, said, “In these troubled times, it is our simple yet genuine endeavour to contribute towards making a meaningful change and to lend our sincere support to the senior citizens in the country. To help us in our efforts towards the same, we are pleased to get into a partnership with HelpAge India, who have been serving the elderly cause for 4 decades. Together with this association we encourage everybody to also join the initiative and help us in supporting our elders during this crisis.”

Mathew Cherian, CEO , Helpage India commented “Helpage India has been working with and for the disadvantaged elderly, serving their needs in a holistic manner, enabling them to live active dignified and healthier lives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is all the more important for us to step up and help one of the most vulnerable sections – the senior citizens. We are happy to be associated with Tata consumer products for the Iss Baar #Badonkeliye #Jaagore cause of helping the elderly in every possible way we can.”

