TATA Tea Chakra Gold celebrates state pride of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with refreshed packaging

Celebrates regional pride elements with a spectacular 3D Projection Mapping show paying an ode to Kondapalli toys

Visakhapatnam : As part of its latest brand initiative, TATA Tea Chakra Gold the second largest tea brand in South India, today engaged consumers with a larger than life 3D Projection Mapping Show on the exteriors of Beach Mall, Visakhapatnam celebrating the iconic state pride elements of AP and Telangana. The initiative is part of the brand’s commitment to celebrate the states’ regional pride and its sustained efforts to be the preferred choice of consumers in these regions.

AP and Telangana are synonymous with excellence and achievements across different spheres of life, this includes the rich artistic culture, which is a true celebration of perfection. Tata Tea Chakra Gold too continues to strive and remain a hallmark of the perfect cup of tea. The new pack and initiative is based on this central insight, highlighting the brand’s proposition aptly.

AP & Telangana are famous for many unique art forms such as the Kondapalli toys, Kuchipudi dance, and Kalamkari designs. The Kondapalli toys in particular, are one of the most loved symbols of pride in the region, owing to the art forms’ 400-year-old rich heritage and unique craftsmanship which brings alive tales of rural life, folklore and animals.

Tata Tea Chakra Gold pays tribute to this celebrated art form through the 3D projection which features the story of the Kondapalli toys. The Kondapalli toys are featured in the all-new Chakra Gold pack designed specifically for AP & Telangana as an ode to the rich culture of the states and also includes many other symbols of pride like the Kuchipudi dance, Kalamkari design, Telugu script, and Rice paddy fields.

Elaborating on the new pack, Puneet Das, President, Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products Limited, states, “In continuation of our journey to further strengthen our brand connect in AP & Telangana, we have now refreshed our pack with elements celebrating Telugu pride elements to perfection. We believe that the Kondapalli toys, which are world-renowned for their craftsmanship need to be preserved and promoted for upcoming generations. We are happy to creatively bring alive the art form along with other motifs of the state in an interesting manner, as this is in line with our hyperlocal strategy to engage consumers with specific cultural insights”.