Suresh Bose takes charge as CHRO of Jindal Stainless

New Delhi: Jindal Stainless today appointed Mr Suresh Bose as its Chief Human Resources Officer. As the leader of HR functions, Mr Bose will be responsible for driving people strategy, workplace culture, talent management and future growth. Determined to strengthen its position as a preferred employer, the Company’s decision to hire Mr Bose comes at a time when expansion plans have been kicked-off. Together, Jindal Stainless entities employ over 20,000 people, directly and indirectly.

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Mr Abhyuday Jindal said, “The vision of building a sustainable and stainless India starts at home. In today’s age of technology, people are the only true differentiators for any company. We want to attract, hire, retain, and grow the best talent in the industry. Given his vast experience in all facets of human resources, I am confident that Suresh is a good fit to lead our future transformation through example and leadership.”

With close to three decades of experience in wide-ranging HR functions, Suresh has worked with the Vendata Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ford Motors and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). He has dual Masters in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, India and Masters in Employment & Labour Studies from the Institute of Social Studies, Netherlands.

On his appointment, Mr Bose said, “I am delighted to be joining India’s largest stainless steel manufacturing company which is poised for its next phase of growth. I look forward to propelling this growth through a highly engaged workforce, a transformative work culture, and progressive future-oriented policies.” Mr Bose is an avid reader, and enjoys travelling and cycling.