Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur Steel Plant becomes India’s first to achieve ResponsibleSteel Certification

Mumbai : Tata Steel today placed India on the global decarborisation and sustainability map with three of its production facilities in Jamshedpur receiving the coveted ResponsibleSteel Certification. The Company’s Steel Works, Tubes Division and Cold Rolling Mill (Bara) in Jamshedpur have joined an exclusive group of steel producing sites around the world to receive the ResponsibleSteel Certification, which also includes some of the other renowned steel manufacturers in the world.

ResponsibleSteel is the steel industry’s first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative that works with steel producers, consumers, and intermediaries towards building a sustainable steel industry by addressing pressing challenges including climate change, diversity, human rights and more.

T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, said: “This is a historic moment for Tata Steel and an important step in our sustainability journey. Globally, the steel industry is at a critical juncture and the larger impact of how we produce and consume steel needs to be addressed urgently. For Tata Steel, this has always been a very important part of our journey from when we first produced steel in Jamshedpur in 1912. We are honoured to receive the ResponsibleSteel Certification for three of our facilities and will work towards achieving this recognition for all our production sites. I thank the ResponsibleSteel team, the auditors, assurance panel and the team at Tata Steel for their efforts in making this possible.”

Annie Heaton, CEO, ResponsibleSteel, said: “We warmly congratulate Tata Steel on this incredible achievement. Tata has demonstrated vision, commitment, and investment and has worked incredibly hard to achieve ResponsibleSteel certification for its Jamshedpur site, the first Tata Steel site to be certified and the first ResponsibleSteel certification in India. It isn’t enough to only focus on reduced carbon emissions. Certified sites must also ensure that they are fully aligned with other sustainability objectives in the Standard, for example, ensuring good water stewardship, creating a healthy and safe workplace, safeguarding labour rights, and engaging with local communities and other stakeholders. This is a momentous achievement for Tata Steel, and everyone involved.”

Tata Steel has been a member of ResponsibleSteel since October 2020.

As a century-old Company, Tata Steel believes in the need for strong policies and governance framework to ensure growth and responsibility towards all its stakeholders go hand in hand. The Company has already announced its major sustainability objectives including Net Zero Carbon by 2045, Net Zero Water consumption by 2030, improving Ambient Air Quality and No Net loss in Biodiversity by 2030.