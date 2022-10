Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Ahead of the ‘Bada Osha Vrat’ and ‘Panchuka’, the Cuttack district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC at Dhabaleswar shrine for the repair work of hanging bridge.

An examination of the hanging bridge was conducted by an expert team from Kolkata which informed that the metals used in the bridge have weakened as lot of people, more than its capacity, have been using it for a long period of time, said sources.