Tata Steel’s Art in Industry kicks off at the Centre for Excellence

Jamshedpur, October 30, 2023: Tata Steel’s Art in Industry event, which celebrates harmonious coexistence of creativity and innovation showcasing the remarkable contributions of Indian artists, kicked off today at the Centre for Excellence (CFE). The theme of this edition is “Art for the Planet-Celebrating Diversity and Inspiring Change”.

The event was unveiled by noted artist Padma Shri Dulari Devi (of Madhubani Art Form) along with Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President Corporate Services, Tata Steel in the august presence of various senior and retired officials of Tata Steel, art enthusiasts and connoisseurs.

During the inaugural function, Chanakya Chaudhary said, “Tata Steel is excited to host the Art in Industry event after a gap. This event not only celebrates the rich artistic heritage of different parts of the country but also highlights the important role that art plays in inspiring innovation and creativity. Tata Steel had started organising such events since 1993 and really appreciates the mesmerising artworks by the renowned participants”.

The much-awaited event would witness creation of art forms by the experts till November 4. It will be open to public from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM every-day at CFE. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the art gallery, attend art camps, and engage with artists and art enthusiasts.

There will be an Art Therapy workshop by Viveek Sharma at Sir Dorabji Tata Park on November 1 while another Talk by Lina Vincent on “Medium and Metaphors in Contemporary Art” at CFE on November 2 evening followed by Children’s workshop at Jamshedpur Nature Trail by Venkat Raman Singh Shyam on November 3. Subodh Kerkar, an ocean artist will have social interaction on November 3 evening. On November 4, T V Narendran, CEO & MD Tata Steel will grace the event with his presence wherein he will interact with the renowned artists and distinguished visitors.

The event features the participation of several renowned artists. Artists who will be showcasing their work include Dulari Devi, Chandra Bhattacharjee, R M Palaniappan, Saba Hasan, Madhuri Bhaduri, Somenath Maity, Farhad Hussain, Trupti Dave, Rathin Kanji, Saroj Venkat Shyam, Sachin Sagare, Shanthamani Muddaiah, George Martin P J and Sohan Singh Billawria.

These artists will be showcasing their remarkable creations during the event. It will be a unique opportunity to experience the diverse artistic styles and expressions of these talented individuals.