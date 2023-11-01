India and UAE Sign MoU to Enhance Educational Collaboration

The comprehensive MoU encompasses several key elements, including student and faculty mobility, the exchange of educational information, capacity development for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) teaching staff, and the facilitation of academic collaboration between higher education institutions in both countries. Notably, this collaboration is set to open doors for twinning, joint degree, and dual degree programs, further cementing the educational ties between India and the UAE.

One notable aspect of the MoU is the creation of a Joint Working Group (JWG), which will be co-chaired by representatives from the Ministries of Education in both India and the UAE. The JWG is slated to meet at least once a year, taking turns in India and the UAE, to assess and ensure the successful implementation of the various aspects outlined in the memorandum.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, during his visit to Abu Dhabi, also expressed his gratitude for the UAE’s support of Indian curriculum schools and engaged in discussions regarding future plans for student exchange programs. As part of his visit, Pradhan had the opportunity to visit several schools in Abu Dhabi, including the prestigious 42 Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Indian School.

The signing of this MoU underscores the continued commitment of both India and the UAE to foster educational cooperation, opening up new avenues for students, faculty, and academic institutions in both countries to collaborate and benefit from each other’s strengths.