Tata Steel reinforces its commitment to Sustainability on World Environment Day 2021

Mumbai : Tata Steel today observed the World Environment Day across its operational areas including in Jharkhand and Odisha, and reiterated its commitment towards creating a sustainable future. In line with the decadal theme of Ecosystem Restoration as declared by the United Nations, the Company will celebrate the month of June as Sustainability month.

Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel, said: “There has never been a more urgent need to revive damaged ecosystems than now. Preventing and reversing the impact on our surroundings caused by years of neglect with a focus to Reimagine, Recreate and Restore is the first step towards conserving the biodiversity and natural habitat. The Sustainability month is dedicated to creating awareness amongst the employees and local communities as we believe collaborative efforts can deliver impactful outcomes. This is an important decade as the outcome of the steps we take today will decide the kind of ecosystems we will pass on to the next generation. Tata Steel is committed towards the mission to restore today for a better tomorrow.”

The day started with the plantation drives at various plant sites and mining locations including at Kalinganagar, Joda, Khondbond, Bichakundi, Bamnipal, Noamundi and Jamshedpur. Various initiatives including poster & slogan competition, photo contest on the theme of Restore Nature through Appreciation, Sapling distribution and Bird Nest placement events were organised at several locations to spread the awareness on ecosystem restoration.

A plenary webinar was conducted in the evening for all employees that concluded with environment excellence Green Awards 2021. The webinar was graced by Dr. Marian Chertow, Director, Center for Industrial Ecology, Yale School for Environment, along with Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel.

At Tata Steel Kalinganagar, taking the eco-restoration drive forward, more than 2000 saplings were planted in plot-2 Housing colony and other locations inside the Plant.

Tata Steel also initiated a digital activation ‘You Pledge, We Plant’ on its corporate website under #RestoreTodayForTomorrow campaign to invite community participation for ecosystem restoration.

A digital film titled ‘Home Safe Home’ was released by Tata Tiscon to spread the message and encourage people to care for and nurture strong, safe homes for all living beings on this planet. India’s first GreenPro certified rebar brand launched the film today as part of its sustainability initiative ‘Tata Tiscon Go Green’.

Early during the day, Tata Steel Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TERI for the Phase IV of The Green School Project. Tata Steel and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) jointly launched The Green School project for the first time in 2017. Over a period, the project has grown into a successful campaign that has inspired thousands of students to join the cause of protecting the environment.

As part of the Sustainability month, a slew of activities has been planned for the coming weeks to spread the awareness and the urgency of environmental conservation.