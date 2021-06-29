Tata Steel ranked amongst the top 5 most attractive employer brands in India for 2021

Bhubaneswar: The latest Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2021 was announced today where Tata Steel has ranked amongst the top 5 most attractive employer brands in India for 2021.

The list is announced basis financial health, strong reputation, and attractive salary and benefits parameters.

The research captures the views of over 1,90,000 respondents (general public, aged 18-65) on 6,493 companies in 34 countries. It provides insights into the perceptions and drivers of choice of potential employees.

Tata Steel has created equal opportunities for all while also focussing on inclusive workplace policies for the LGBTQ+ community to promote a diverse workforce.

Tata Steel prides itself in prioritising employee safety, health and well-being during the pandemic and continues to support them with futuristic HR policies. Contributing positively to the quality of life of people and communities is fundamental to the Company.