Tata Steel pays homage to Sir Dorabji Tata on his 162nd birth anniversary

Jamshedpur: Tata Steel, today, celebrated the 162nd birth anniversary of Sir Dorabji Tata and remembered the pioneering spirit of the visionary who not just dared to dream of building a nation’s future from the ground up but also had the courage and confidence to enable this. Dorabji brought to fruition his father JN Tata’s dream of setting up India’s first integrated steel company TISCO, now Tata Steel, in 1907, with a soul objective of nation building and making India a self-reliant nation.

The day’s celebrations started with an Homage at the Dorabji Tata Park in Jamshedpur followed by a digital exhibition featuring his life, an online quiz, and a photo contest for the employees. Employees paid tributes to the Company’s first Chairman across locations and offices. Various sports activities and competitions were also organised to mark the day and relive the passion Dorabji had for Sports. An online chat session, as part of the initiative ‘A Celebration of Sports – Inspire. Ignite. Imagine.’, with Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra & Lovlina Borgohain was also organised during the day where the icons spoke about their journey and shared their experiences with the audience.

This year, a communication campaign ‘The Rising Son’ was rolled out to celebrate the legacy of Dorabji who exemplified unabated enthusiasm and enterprise to overcome seemingly impossible odds for the benefit of the nation, be it realising India’s Olympic dream, denting foreign monopoly in industry, or helping fight a pandemic.

On the occasion, a cataract camp was also inaugurated at Kothgarh High School in Noamundi. The cataract camp, jointly organised by Tata Steel Foundation and Shankar Nethralaya , Chennai, will conclude on September 4, 2021 and will benefit the people residing in and around Noamundi.