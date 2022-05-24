Tata Steel Mining organizes “Jaiba Kala Vividhata” festival to spread awareness on biodiversity in Sukinda

Sukinda : In order to promote and celebrate the essence of biodiversity through art, a festival named “Jaiba Kala Vividhata”, was organized by Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) in its mine at Sukinda in Jajapur district of Odisha on the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity on May 22, 2022.

“Jaiba Kala Vividhata” explores the wonders embedded in nature and expresses it in different forms of art ranging from canvas painting, sand art, tribal art forms, craft, patachitra, wooden artifacts, etc. The event was an attempt to align with the theme of Biodiversity Day 2022: “Building a shared future for all life” as released by the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

Dr Nihar Ranjan Sahoo, Chief Environmental Engineer, State Pollution Control Board, Odisha, Dr Randal D. Glaholt, International Biodiversity Expert visited the live art stalls along with Shri Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining Limited after being welcomed with a traditional dance. The event was also graced by Shri Dibyaranjan Baral, Chairman Panchayat Samiti, Sukinda, Smt Bhagyalakshmi Rout, Vice Chairperson, Panchayat Samiti, Sukinda and Shri Sushant Kumar Mishra, Senior General Manager, TSML.

Commending TSML for the initiative, Dr Nihar Ranjan Sahoo said “This is an encouraging initiative that Tata Steel Mining Limited has taken towards conservation and enhancement of biodiversity. This is providing a platform to all forms of art and reviving the old art forms while promoting the message of biodiversity conservation, he added.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Randal D. Glaholt, an expert in development of Ecosystem Services Review, Biodiversity Management Plans and restoration, said “Restoring the local art, local flora and fauna, local food is an important aspect of promoting biodiversity. By understanding this and initiating actions for this, Tata Steel Mining Limited will contribute immensely in achieving the national biodiversity targets.”

Addressing the gathering, Shri Satija said “One of the action points of the 22 Actions for Biodiversity Conservation by businesses, as released by the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) is ‘Raising awareness on biodiversity conservation’. This is one of the flagship programmes of Tata Steel Mining in this direction which will contribute our bit to the cause.”

The biodiversity festival emerged as a tapestry of colorful expressions, as every artwork reflected a blend of biodiversity, creativity and the unique style of the artists. The key attractions of the programme included stalls of Dokra crafts by Shri Sandeep from Hazaribag, Jharkhand, Pattachitra by Shri Babban Maharana, Painting by Shri Badal Parmanik from Jamshedpur, terracotta work from Harichandanpur, Puwal Art by Shri Jogender Kumar Prusty from Sukinda, Sand Art Stall, Soura art by Shri Madhusudan Majhi, Stone carving by national awardee artist Shri Rabindra Kumar Moharana and Rice Painting. The event of “Jaiba Kala Vividhata” witnessed a footfall of more than 300 people including school children from in and around Sukinda.