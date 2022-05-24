Two-day Cartoon workshop at IIMC concludes today

Dhenkanal: The two-day cartoon workshop held at IIMC Dhenkanal successfully ended today. The students had a great time learning about the craft of ideation and cartooning for effective and creative visual communication. Both the resource persons, Debashis Singh and T. Nandeshu received an overwhelming engagement from the students throughout the workshop duration.

“There was a lot to learn from this workshop. Before doing cartoons, I learned a lot about how to choose a subject, how to make it a cartoon, and how to interpret it, as to that people would understand it. I also learned the basics of cartooning, the practical side of it,” said Asim Mishra, a student of Odia Journalism.

Speaking about his experience, Prashant, a student of English Journalism of the current batch remarked, “I learned about the art of cartooning – as in how to choose a topic, what treatment to employ, how to form characters and use our imagination, to say the least. I found grassroots comics to be a very interesting medium, and I think if I practice enough, I can make good comic strips. However, I do inspire to become an editorial cartoonist one day. Let’s see.”

Resource persons – Debashis Singh, the editorial cartoonist at ‘Sambad,’ and T.K. Nandeshu of ‘The Prameya,’ also analyzed the cartoons made by the students and discussed various aspects of them. Later, cartoons made by students were displayed. The cartoon was well-received by all present.

“I have always been interested in cartoons. However, I found out that doing a cartoon requires so much art, technique and subtlety. This workshop has been a very fruitful experience for me.” said Shubhalakshmi Ojha, another student of Odia Journalism. Similarly, Shubhshree Shubhsmita, another student of the current batch said that by participating in the workshop, she learned a lot about making cartoons. “There were many ideas on how to derive character forms and actions from simple line art and stick figures. I thoroughly enjoyed making facial expressions, and now I feel confident enough to convey general stories and specific issues through comics,” said Subhashree.

Participating in the closing ceremony, Ravenshaw University Professor, Sri Benudhar Panda presented certificates to the participants. Regional Director of IIMC, Dhenkanal, Prof. (Dr.) Mrinal Chatterjee highlighted the importance of cartoons in journalism and wished the students all the best in their creative endeavours.