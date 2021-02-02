Tata Steel Mining implements several employee friendly leave policies

Bhubaneswar: In order to enhance employee experience and drive work-life balance among employees, as well as to provide an inclusive work place, Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML), formerly known as TS Alloys Ltd., has introduced several new leave policies which have been implemented across its operating locations and offices. The new leaves include maternity & surrogacy leave, child care leave, new born parent leave, adoption leave (includes single male & transgenders) and menstrual leave.

While, the new maternity policy allows the women employees to avail 26 weeks of paid leave during pregnancy and after delivery, the surrogacy leave entitles 12 weeks of paid leave to the mother. Apart from these, the new mothers will also get four breaks a day for 30 minutes each as ‘Nursing Break’ till the child is fifteen months old. The female employees will also get 7 days addition leave annually as ‘Child Care Leave’ till their child attains the age of five. It also introduced Menstrual leave of 1 day per month which can be taken by women employees without any specific approval.

The ‘New Born Parent Leave’ allows the employee (eligible male employee, transgender or any one partner of gay/lesbian couple) to take upto seven working days leave.

Eligible female employees, transgender or any one in case of same sex partners, can also avail the newly introduced ‘Adoption Leave’ up to a maximum of 12 weeks on adoption of a child up to five years of age.

Speaking about the new set of policies, M C Thomas, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining, said; “These new policies were formulated to make Tata Steel Mining an exciting place to work for all employees. This transition will not only bring in collaboration and cultural assimilation across geographies & functions, but will also increase employee experience and enhance work-life balance. In alignment with Tata Steel’s philosophy, we stand committed to provide equal opportunity to all workgroups including women, Persons with Disabilities and LGBTQ+ employees, while acknowledging and embracing the diverse capabilities each individual brings.”

