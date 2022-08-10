Tata Steel Kalinganagar observes ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous People’

Kalinganagar : Tata Steel Foundation, Kalinganagar in collaboration with ‘Bisthapita Parivar Unnayan Parishad Kalinganagar’ celebrated ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous People’ at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district of Odisha on Tuesday.

Commemorating the occasion, a session was hosted for the women belonging to tribal communities to draw attention towards the critical loss of indigenous culture and the urgent need to preserve, revitalise and promote the same at both national and international levels. Around 400 women from tribal communities from in and around Gobarghati participated in the event that was organised at Community Hall, Phase II, Gobarghati Panchayat.

The day-long knowledge sharing session was organised as per this year’s theme i.e. “The Role of indigenous Women in preservation and transmission of traditional knowledge”. Smt Sangeeta Pingua, Chairperson, Byasanagar Municipality, graced the occasion as Chief Guest along with Smt Sini Soy, local leader and ex-Sarpanch, Gobarghati Gram Panchayat, Mrs Rina Haibru, Samiti Sabhya, Gobarghati Gram Panchayat and Mr Ratnakar Tiyu, Sarpanch, Gobarghati Gram Panchayat.

Among others present on the occasion were Mr Laxman Jamuda, Chairman, Bisthapita Parivar Unnayan Parisad Kalinganagar, Mr Biren Jamuda, Secretary, Bisthapita Parivar Unnayan Parisad Kalinganagar and Mr Debdoot Mohanty, Chief, Corporate Services, Tata Steel Kalinganagar along with other officials of Tata Steel and Tata Steel Foundation.

The programme aimed at bringing forward the role of women in promoting tribal culture, with a focus on tribal language, lifestyle, cuisine, women leadership, etc. There was also discussion on how to develop mediums like writings and art works on the community practices and create a band of skilled people who can inspire the upcoming generations to continue the legacy of indigenous culture. The participants came together to explore the challenges and way forward to revitalise indigenous people’ identities and to encourage the protection of their rights.

It may be noted here that the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People, which was coined by United Nations in 1994, is observed across the globe and thousands of organisations promote and protect the rights of the World’s Indigenous population.