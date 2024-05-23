Tata Steel Kalinganagar Observes International Day for Biodiversity with Plantation Drive

Kalinganagar: On the occasion of the International Day for Biodiversity, Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) organised a plantation drive here today to enhance the region’s green cover and support local biodiversity. Over 500 saplings of various native species were planted at Bamnipal Housing Colony and Plot 2 Housing Colony by the Company’s employees. Rajiv Kumar, Vice President, Operations – Tata Steel Kalinganagar, was the Chief Guest of the plantation drive at Bamnipal Housing Colony in the presence of senior officials and employees of TSK.

As a responsible corporate, Tata Steel remains committed to environmental stewardship and has been actively implementing various sustainability initiatives. The plantation drive at Kalinganagar is a testament to the Company’s efforts to create a greener and more ecologically balanced community.

International Day for Biodiversity is an annual event to spread awareness about the importance of preserving and nurturing the delicate balance of our natural ecosystems.