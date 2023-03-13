Tata Steel Kalinganagar celebrates International Women’s Day

Kalinganagar: Commemorating International Women’s Day, Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) saluted the spirit of its female work force through a series of activities during a mega event organized by Human Resources Department at Plot 2 Housing Complex, Tata Steel Kalinganagar on Monday.

Dr Shyamantak Misra, Assistant Professor, KIIT School of Law, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar graced the occasion as chief guest along with Mr Sankar Biswas, Chief, Mechanical Maintenance, TSK and women employees and senior officials of Tata Steel. More than 200 woman employees of Tata Steel attended the event that included on-the-spot competitions and cultural programmes by the participants that kept the audience spell bound.

The celebration was organised in line with this year’s theme “#EmbraceEquity” and included many fun-filled competitions for the participants along with cultural performances. Photography contest and Reel-making competitions were rolled out from March 08, 2023 for the women of TSK and the winners were felicitated during the event.

The company has endeavoured to encourage women professionals by creating proper policies to tackle issues relating to safe and proper working conditions and create and maintain a healthy and conducive work environment that is free from discrimination of any kind.