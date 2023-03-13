Bisk Farm unveils a new TVC campaign for Rich Marie starring Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly in a new avatar

Bisk Farm, one of India’s leading Biscuit & Bakery brands from the house of SAJ Food, has launched a new television commercial campaign for its popular Rich Marie biscuits range, featuring former Indian cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly in a never-before-seen avatar. In the new TVC campaign, Sourav Ganguly, the former BCCI chief plays the character of the famous Bollywood villain ‘Robert’. TV commercial starts with Sourav asking his secretary, Mona Darling, about the whereabouts of the Gold (Sona), to which she responds that there are only biscuit packs of Bisk Farm Rich Marie instead. Sourav then instructs Mona to start counting as each 300gm pack of Bisk Farm Rich Marie provides a chance to win 10gm gold coins.

Bisk Farm’s offer coinciding with the launch of its new TVC campaign allows lucky customers a chance to win 10g* gold coins on purchase of 300g* pack of Bisk Farm Rich Marie biscuits. As part of this offer, customers need to purchase a 300gm pack of Bisk farm Rich Marie biscuit and SMS RM Lot Number to 9902391200 to stand a chance to win gold coins. They can visit the website www.biskfarm.com for more details. The winner of the 10gm gold coin will be announced on Bisk Farm’s social media pages.

The TVC campaign, which runs until 31st March, 2023 is being released in various languages, Bengali, Hindi, Odia and Assamese. The campaign is going to be on air across various TV channels, digital platforms, and social media pages, creating awareness about the offer and encouraging customers to participate in the contest.

Link to view the TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z13GQfLpAOY

Sourav Ganguly said, “Bisk Farm always brings in a bit of spice and a bit of flavour in their commercials and their advertisements are always something different. This TVC too, has elements which I have never done before and I was a little tentative at the beginning, but I really enjoyed the concept and it was great fun shooting this, I hope the audience will like it too when it comes on screen“

Mr. Vijay Kr. Singh, Managing Director, SAJ Food said, ‘Our association with Sourav Ganguly goes back a long way and our Rich Marie segment is one of the most popular biscuits range from the Bisk Farm portfolio. With his charismatic personality and mass appeal, we are confident that this campaign will connect with our target audience and drive sales for Rich Marie biscuits. The campaign comes with an exciting offer where lucky customers can win gold coins. We are confident that all biscuit lovers and Dada’s fans will enjoy this offer as much as they love our Rich Marie biscuits.’

Credit List for the TVC:

• Creative Agency : SOS Ideas

• Creative Director : Souvik Misra

• Film Director : Ishwar Singh Muchhal

• Production House : Zulu Films

• Producer : Swarup Nanda & Somenath Chakraborty