Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) releases All India Consumer Price Index (CPI)

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of February 2023 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2. The price data are collected from selected 1114 urban markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of February 2023, NSO collected prices from 100% villages and 98.3% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 90.4% for rural and 93.3% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. February 2023 over February 2022), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI: February 2023 over February 2022

Feb. 2023 (Prov.) Jan. 2023 (Final) Feb. 2022 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Inflation CPI (General) 6.72 6.10 6.44 6.85 6.00 6.52 6.38 5.75 6.07 CFPI 6.60 5.09 5.95 6.65 4.85 6.00 5.81 5.76 5.85 Index CPI (General) 177.9 175.6 176.8 177.8 174.9 176.5 166.7 165.5 166.1 CFPI 172.9 177.4 174.4 173.3 177.4 174.8 162.2 168.8 164.6

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: February 2023 over January 2023

Indices Feb. 2023 (Prov.) Jan. 2023 (Final) Monthly change (%) Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 177.9 175.6 176.8 177.8 174.9 176.5 0.06 0.40 0.17 CFPI 172.9 177.4 174.4 173.3 177.4 174.8 -0.23 0.00 -0.23

Note: Figures of February 2023 are provisional.

Next date of release: 12th April 2023 (Wednesday) for March 2023.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for January 2023 (Final) and February 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for February 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for January 2023 (Final) and February 2023 (Provisional) IV Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major States for Rural, Urban and Combined for February 2023 (Provisional)

Annex I

All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for January 2023 (Final) and February 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Weights Jan. 23 Index

(Final) Feb. 23 Index

(Prov.) Weights Jan. 23 Index

(Final) Feb. 23 Index

(Prov.) Weights Jan. 23 Index

(Final) Feb. 23 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 174.0 175.3 6.59 173.3 174.8 9.67 173.8 175.1 1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 208.3 205.0 2.73 215.2 211.7 3.61 210.7 207.4 1.1.03 Egg 0.49 192.9 182.6 0.36 197.0 184.6 0.43 194.5 183.4 1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 174.3 175.8 5.33 175.2 176.9 6.61 174.6 176.2 1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 192.6 188.9 2.81 178.0 175.6 3.56 187.2 184.0 1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 156.3 161.2 2.90 160.5 166.1 2.89 158.3 163.5 1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 142.9 138.7 4.41 175.3 172.1 6.04 153.9 150.0 1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 170.7 170.1 1.73 171.2 171.1 2.38 170.9 170.4 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 120.3 119.5 0.97 122.7 122.2 1.36 121.1 120.4 1.1.10 Spices 3.11 210.5 211.9 1.79 204.3 204.8 2.50 208.4 209.5 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 176.9 177.3 1.13 163.7 164.3 1.26 171.4 171.9 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 188.5 189.2 5.54 194.3 195.7 5.55 191.2 192.2 1 Food and beverages 54.18 175.0 174.7 36.29 179.5 179.8 45.86 176.7 176.6 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 196.9 197.8 1.36 201.6 202.2 2.38 198.2 199.0 3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 189.0 189.6 4.72 178.7 179.4 5.58 184.9 185.6 3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 186.3 186.9 0.85 165.3 166.2 0.95 177.6 178.3 3 Clothing and footwear 7.36 188.6 189.2 5.57 176.6 177.4 6.53 183.8 184.5 4 Housing – – – 21.67 172.1 173.5 10.07 172.1 173.5 5 Fuel and light 7.94 183.2 183.0 5.58 180.1 180.7 6.84 182.0 182.1 6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 177.2 178.0 3.87 168.0 168.8 3.80 172.9 173.7 6.1.02 Health 6.83 184.7 185.6 4.81 178.5 179.9 5.89 182.3 183.4 6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 168.2 168.7 9.73 159.5 159.6 8.59 163.6 163.9 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 171.8 172.3 2.04 167.8 168.1 1.68 169.5 169.9 6.1.05 Education 3.46 177.8 178.2 5.62 171.8 172.2 4.46 174.3 174.7 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 178.4 179.7 3.47 178.8 180.1 3.89 178.6 179.9 6 Miscellaneous 27.26 176.5 177.3 29.53 168.9 169.5 28.32 172.8 173.5 General Index (All Groups) 100.00 177.8 177.9 100.00 174.9 175.6 100.00 176.5 176.8 Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 173.3 172.9 29.62 177.4 177.4 39.06 174.8 174.4

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All-India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for February 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Feb. 22 Index

(Final) Feb. 23 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Feb. 22 Index

(Final) Feb. 23 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Feb. 22 Index

(Final) Feb. 23 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 148.8 175.3 17.81 152.5 174.8 14.62 150.0 175.1 16.73 1.1.02 Meat and fish 198.1 205.0 3.48 205.2 211.7 3.17 200.6 207.4 3.39 1.1.03 Egg 175.5 182.6 4.05 176.4 184.6 4.65 175.8 183.4 4.32 1.1.04 Milk and products 160.7 175.8 9.40 160.6 176.9 10.15 160.7 176.2 9.65 1.1.05 Oils and fats 192.6 188.9 -1.92 171.5 175.6 2.39 184.9 184.0 -0.49 1.1.06 Fruits 151.4 161.2 6.47 156.4 166.1 6.20 153.7 163.5 6.38 1.1.07 Vegetables 155.2 138.7 -10.63 198.0 172.1 -13.08 169.7 150.0 -11.61 1.1.08 Pulses and products 163.9 170.1 3.78 163.2 171.1 4.84 163.7 170.4 4.09 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 118.1 119.5 1.19 120.6 122.2 1.33 118.9 120.4 1.26 1.1.10 Spices 175.4 211.9 20.81 172.2 204.8 18.93 174.3 209.5 20.20 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 170.5 177.3 3.99 156.7 164.3 4.85 164.7 171.9 4.37 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 176.3 189.2 7.32 180.0 195.7 8.72 178.0 192.2 7.98 1 Food and beverages 163.9 174.7 6.59 170.2 179.8 5.64 166.2 176.6 6.26 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 191.5 197.8 3.29 196.5 202.2 2.90 192.8 199.0 3.22 3.1.01 Clothing 174.1 189.6 8.90 165.7 179.4 8.27 170.8 185.6 8.67 3.1.02 Footwear 171.0 186.9 9.30 150.4 166.2 10.51 162.4 178.3 9.79 3 Clothing and footwear 173.7 189.2 8.92 163.4 177.4 8.57 169.6 184.5 8.79 4 Housing – – – 165.5 173.5 4.83 165.5 173.5 4.83 5 Fuel and light 167.4 183.0 9.32 163.0 180.7 10.86 165.7 182.1 9.90 6.1.01 Household goods and services 165.7 178.0 7.42 157.4 168.8 7.24 161.8 173.7 7.35 6.1.02 Health 175.3 185.6 5.88 167.2 179.9 7.60 172.2 183.4 6.50 6.1.03 Transport and communication 161.2 168.7 4.65 153.1 159.6 4.25 156.9 163.9 4.46 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 165.5 172.3 4.11 159.5 168.1 5.39 162.1 169.9 4.81 6.1.05 Education 170.3 178.2 4.64 162.0 172.2 6.30 165.4 174.7 5.62 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 164.5 179.7 9.24 164.2 180.1 9.68 164.4 179.9 9.43 6 Miscellaneous 167.3 177.3 5.98 159.4 169.5 6.34 163.5 173.5 6.12 General Index (All Groups) 166.7 177.9 6.72 165.5 175.6 6.10 166.1 176.8 6.44 Consumer Food Price Index 162.2 172.9 6.60 168.8 177.4 5.09 164.6 174.4 5.95

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for January 2023 (Final) and February 2023 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Weights Jan. 23 Index

(Final) Feb. 23 Index

(Prov.) Weights Jan. 23 Index

(Final) Feb. 23 Index

(Prov.) Weights Jan. 23 Index

(Final) Feb. 23 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 181.8 181.4 3.64 183.2 183.2 4.58 182.3 182.1 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 182.1 182.0 0.06 — — 0.10 182.1 182.0 3 Assam 2.63 179.3 178.2 0.79 175.1 174.7 1.77 178.4 177.5 4 Bihar 8.21 172.7 172.4 1.62 178.6 178.1 5.14 173.6 173.2 5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 169.8 168.9 1.22 166.3 166.1 1.46 168.4 167.8 6 Delhi 0.28 165.9 166.0 5.64 164.2 165.2 2.77 164.3 165.2 7 Goa 0.14 171.3 171.1 0.25 169.5 169.2 0.19 170.2 169.9 8 Gujarat 4.54 172.2 173.6 6.82 163.9 165.3 5.60 167.5 168.9 9 Haryana 3.30 174.5 174.6 3.35 168.0 168.8 3.32 171.5 171.9 10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 164.8 165.5 0.26 171.6 172.9 0.67 166.0 166.8 11 Jharkhand 1.96 173.5 170.3 1.39 176.8 176.5 1.69 174.8 172.7 12 Karnataka 5.09 177.2 178.1 6.81 182.5 183.7 5.89 180.0 181.1 13 Kerala 5.50 184.3 183.9 3.46 181.6 181.6 4.55 183.3 183.1 14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 177.6 178.1 3.97 179.3 179.7 4.48 178.3 178.8 15 Maharashtra 8.25 179.1 179.7 18.86 170.9 172.2 13.18 173.6 174.7 16 Manipur 0.23 189.8 193.0 0.12 168.2 168.8 0.18 183.0 185.3 17 Meghalaya 0.28 163.4 163.3 0.15 172.5 172.9 0.22 166.2 166.3 18 Mizoram 0.07 190.5 192.3 0.13 171.3 171.1 0.10 178.8 179.4 19 Nagaland 0.14 186.3 185.5 0.12 173.9 175.0 0.13 181.0 181.0 20 Odisha 2.93 175.4 175.0 1.31 168.9 169.4 2.18 173.6 173.4 21 Punjab 3.31 172.1 172.6 3.09 163.2 164.5 3.21 168.1 169.0 22 Rajasthan 6.63 174.7 175.8 4.23 171.9 172.8 5.51 173.7 174.7 23 Sikkim 0.06 192.1 192.0 0.03 177.9 178.2 0.05 187.5 187.5 24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 185.2 184.0 9.20 184.1 183.6 7.25 184.6 183.8 25 Telangana 3.16 189.9 189.7 4.41 183.0 183.7 3.74 186.1 186.4 26 Tripura 0.35 192.2 193.4 0.14 189.0 188.8 0.25 191.4 192.2 27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 176.1 176.0 9.54 175.9 176.3 12.37 176.0 176.1 28 Uttarakhand 1.06 173.1 174.3 0.73 174.6 175.7 0.91 173.7 174.8 29 West Bengal 6.99 182.0 182.5 7.20 180.7 181.0 7.09 181.4 181.8 30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 194.6 195.3 0.07 177.8 177.6 0.06 186.1 186.3 31 Chandigarh 0.02 174.5 174.4 0.34 164.1 165.0 0.17 164.7 165.5 32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 163.7 163.4 0.04 170.2 170.1 0.03 168.0 167.9 33 Daman & Diu 0.02 178.6 181.3 0.02 170.3 171.7 0.02 175.1 177.3 34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 185.3 185.8 0.72 184.2 184.6 0.94 184.9 185.4 35 Lakshadweep 0.01 183.8 185.9 0.01 168.2 170.3 0.01 175.8 177.9 36 Puducherry 0.08 185.0 184.5 0.27 181.8 181.1 0.17 182.6 182.0 All India 100.00 177.8 177.9 100.00 174.9 175.6 100.00 176.5 176.8

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional — : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

Annex IV

Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major@ States for Rural, Urban and Combined for February 2023 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Feb. 22 Index

(Final) Feb. 23 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Feb. 22 Index

(Final) Feb. 23 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Feb. 22 Index

(Final) Feb. 23 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 167.2 181.4 8.49 170.9 183.2 7.20 168.6 182.1 8.01 2 Assam 168.6 178.2 5.69 167.1 174.7 4.55 168.3 177.5 5.47 3 Bihar 162.0 172.4 6.42 168.0 178.1 6.01 162.9 173.2 6.32 4 Chhattisgarh 164.8 168.9 2.49 162.5 166.1 2.22 163.9 167.8 2.38 5 Delhi 159.8 166.0 3.88 159.4 165.2 3.64 159.4 165.2 3.64 6 Gujarat 162.6 173.6 6.77 155.8 165.3 6.10 158.8 168.9 6.36 7 Haryana 162.2 174.6 7.64 159.0 168.8 6.16 160.7 171.9 6.97 8 Himachal Pradesh 160.4 165.5 3.18 164.7 172.9 4.98 161.2 166.8 3.47 9 Jharkhand 163.8 170.3 3.97 167.6 176.5 5.31 165.3 172.7 4.48 10 Karnataka 167.5 178.1 6.33 173.7 183.7 5.76 170.8 181.1 6.03 11 Kerala 172.6 183.9 6.55 171.7 181.6 5.77 172.3 183.1 6.27 12 Madhya Pradesh 164.7 178.1 8.14 168.0 179.7 6.96 166.1 178.8 7.65 13 Maharashtra 167.8 179.7 7.09 161.6 172.2 6.56 163.7 174.7 6.72 14 Odisha 167.5 175.0 4.48 162.8 169.4 4.05 166.2 173.4 4.33 15 Punjab 162.5 172.6 6.22 153.7 164.5 7.03 158.6 169.0 6.56 16 Rajasthan 163.7 175.8 7.39 163.4 172.8 5.75 163.6 174.7 6.78 17 Tamil Nadu 172.2 184.0 6.85 171.9 183.6 6.81 172.0 183.8 6.86 18 Telangana 174.1 189.7 8.96 169.8 183.7 8.19 171.7 186.4 8.56 19 Uttar Pradesh 163.9 176.0 7.38 165.2 176.3 6.72 164.4 176.1 7.12 20 Uttarakhand 164.0 174.3 6.28 164.0 175.7 7.13 164.0 174.8 6.59 21 West Bengal 173.0 182.5 5.49 173.6 181.0 4.26 173.3 181.8 4.90 22 Jammu & Kashmir* 177.4 185.8 4.74 176.3 184.6 4.71 177.0 185.4 4.75 All India 166.7 177.9 6.72 165.5 175.6 6.10 166.1 176.8 6.44

Notes: