Tata Steel Kalinganagar Bags CII SHE Excellence Award 2022-2023

Kalinganagar, March 08, 2024: Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) has been awarded the prestigious Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) SHE (Safety, Health, and Environment) Excellence Awards 2022-2023 as ‘First Runner up’ in the category of ‘Large Scale Manufacturing Sector’. The accolade was conferred at the CII Odisha Annual Meet held in Bhubaneswar.

Ravi Mishra, Chief, Safety; Yaswant Kumar Pandey, Chief, Human Resource Business Partner, Steel; and Suvransu Sekhar Rout, Chief, Logistics Operations, received the award on behalf of Tata Steel Kalinganagar.

TSK has been firm in its commitment to implementing global best practices and innovative approaches to ensure the safety and well-being of its workforce. The company’s steadfast adherence to robust safety protocols, extensive employee training initiatives, and comprehensive environmental management systems has been instrumental in achieving this recognition.

The CII SHE Excellence Awards recognize and celebrate organizations that demonstrate outstanding efforts in the spheres of safety, health, and environment during the year 2022-23. These awards serve as a testament to the leadership, vision, and tireless efforts of organizations like TSK in pioneering ground breaking practices in Safety, Health, and Environment.

Tata Steel Kalinganagar reaffirms its commitment to nurturing a culture focussed on safety, well-being, and environmental accountability in its operations.