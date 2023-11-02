Tata Steel Foundation’s rural infrastructure initiatives benefit more than 20,000 villagers

Narendrapur : Rural connectivity is fundamental to the progress of villages. As part of its mission to empower communities, Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) has been constructing concrete roads and drains to ensure all-weather connectivity to villages around Tata Steel Meramandali’s areas of operation.

TSF has completed total 13.75 km of cement concrete (CC) road and 3.16 km Concrete Drain in Nuagoan, Kusupanga and Nuahata Gram Panchayat. These initiatives include construction of CC road having length 5.25 km and drain having 655 metre from NH55 to Sarapa village, 6 km CC road and 925 metre concrete drain from Sarapa to Shibapur village, 1.5 KM CC road and concrete drain 593 metre in Kurunti village and 997 metre cc road and drain of 1180 metre concrete drain in Itapa and Asnabani village.

This is benefitting more than 15000 population of Odapada, Hindol and Banarpal Block covering nine villages Kurunti, Asanabani, Itapa, Shibapur, Nuagaon, Raghunathpur, Sarapa, Talbahal and Ganthigadia.

Expressing their joy of having a road improving connectivity for their village, Keshab Patra, a resident of Asanabani said: “This has been a long-standing demand of our villagers. During the rainy season, this road used to be in very bad shape making it difficult for us, particularly patients, the elderly and school-going children. We thank Tata Steel Foundation for this support.”

Also, at Nuahata, Mangalpur, Kusupanga and Sibapur village, TSF has installed 30 streetlights. To ensure the safety of commuters at night, 32 high mast lights have also been installed at critical road junctions of Hindol, Odapada and Banarpal Block. Apart from this TSF has also installed 400 numbers solar street lights in nearby villages. Due to these initiatives around 10000 population are being benefitted. Recently, 3 community centres have been constructed in Nuagaon, Khaliberana and Ganthigadi village.

Namita Senapati, Sarpanch of Nuagaon, emphasised on the transformative impact of TSF’s work. The road connecting Nuagaon to Sarpa, once in a deplorable condition, now stands as a testament to the positive change brought about by TSF’s intervention, she said.

Working for the community around its operating locations is at the foundation of Tata Steel’s ethos. Carrying this belief forward, TSF, the CSR wing of Tata Steel, has been contributing to meet the needs of the villages around Tata Steel Meramandali located at Narendrapur in Odapada block of Dhenkanal district.

A series of impactful projects have redefined rural connectivity and infrastructure in the region. Through these initiatives, TSF continues to make a significant difference, fostering progress and prosperity around Dhenkanal and Angul.