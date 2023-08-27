Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) Transforming Lives in Joda

Joda : Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) has implemented various people-oriented developmental projects in Bichakundi area (Ward no 14) under Joda block in Keonjhar district, restating its commitment for community development.

As many as 130 residents of Munda Basti and Kali Basti have become self-reliant by adopting mushroom cultivation and duck rearing. In this regard, TSF has constructed 10 each mushroom and duckling farms, which have helped people to strengthen their socio-economic status.

To enhance livelihood of the locals, Biofloc Fish farming techniques have been introduced, and three locals have already begun reaping its benefits. TSF is now planning to further expand this technique in coming days.

Similarly, 25 inhabitants have become self-reliant through soap-making arranged by Self Help Groups (SHG) with the assistance of TSF. Turmeric and Ginger cultivation have been encouraged by TSF, benefiting 20 farmers as of now.

Till date, a total of 211 people have benefited from cultivating various vegetables in Nutritious Kitchen garden, enabling them to meet their family’s needs and sell in local markets. TSF has also constructed four public toilet blocks, benefiting 400 people in the area.

As part of the skill development programme, 10 individuals have become self-reliant through tailoring training, and 250 women are undergoing training for empowerment, leadership, and income enhancement. While 25 youths are benefiting from the youth empowerment programme, 35 have participated in the external leadership programme.

To address acute water scarcity in the nearby areas of Bichakundi, six deep bore wells have been constructed, benefiting 450 residents.

Gurubari Munda, of Munda Basti, who benefited from Biofloc Fish farming, expressed gratitude for TSF’s support, saying, “Thanks to TSF, we have become self-reliant. They have paved the way for us.” Similarly, Samita Lohar, a mushroom farmer from Kali Basti, mentioned, “Apart from cultivation support, TSF has been involved in various developmental activities in the area, which is a welcome step.”

TSF’s people-centric initiatives have played a significant role in shaping the future of youths and up-skilling women and of the region.