Jindal Sports Hostel Athlete Ramesh Munda Wins Gold Medal in 11th Sub-junior Asian Wushu Championship

Barbil: Ramesh Munda, a student of Jindal Sports Hostel in Barbil, has brought laurels to the country by winning the gold medal in the 11th Sub-junior Asian Wushu Championship held at Macao, China. The hostel has been established and run by the JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) under the direct guidance and supervision of its Hon’ble Chairperson, Smt. Shallu Jindal.

Munda, who hails from a poor tribal family in Sialijoda village, started his training in Wushu at the age of 7. He was identified by the JSP Foundation, and provided with focused training & support. Munda has previously won medals in state and national level tournaments.

This is the maiden international medal for the Jindal Sports Hostel, which was inaugurated on July 9, 2023 by Hon’ble Chairman of JSP, Shri Naveen Jindal and Hon’ble Chairperson of the Foundation, Smt. Shallu Jindal.

In a statement, Smt. Jindal said, “I’m proud of Ramesh Munda for his outstanding achievement. He is an inspiration to all young athletes of the Jindal Sports Hostel, and I’m confident that he will continue to represent India in international tournaments and bring more laurels to the country.”

The JSP Foundation has been supporting and promoting youths of Keonjhar District to play Wushu & Kickboxing sports, forms of martial arts. The Foundation, in association with Odisha State Wushu Association, has been patronizing the Keonjhar District Wushu Team for more than a decade. The Foundation extends all infrastructural support to the Team, like the development of training centres, training facilities by national-level coaches, food & nutrition and clothing & conveyance for the players. Besides Sweta Rani, during the past years, JSP Foundation groomed Babulu and Manju Munda, who have bagged Silver and Gold medals in International Wushu Tournaments in Brazil, Brunei and Moscow, respectively.

JSP Foundation has been promoting more than 30,000 rural and tribal sports talents, in the country, in martial sports, women’s hockey, men’s hockey, women’s football, Kabadi, Khokho and Cricket.