Tata Steel Foundation facilitates education for tribal kids Four students secure admission in KISS

Kalmang: In a rare feat, four students from the Kalmang area have secured seats in the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) at Bhubaneswar. The process for the students belonging to underprivileged families were facilitated by Tata Steel Foundation (TSF).

These students, Khusboo Naik, Shibo Munda, Rupali Oram and Khirod Oram, are meritorious students but had to give up academics due to lack of financial support. Admission in KISS will ensure consistent support until they complete their education.

The counseling process for the students at Kalmang is complete with four of them grabbing seats in the institution and the admission process is underway.

“We are very thankful to TSF for the guidance that they provided us. After the counselling Rupali is very happy and ready to visit the KISS school. We are blessed that our kids are getting opportunity to study in a big school and getting a great start towards the future,” said Sita Rani Oram, mother of Rupali Oram.

It may be noted here that KISS is a Bhubaneswar based renowned institute of the world providing quality education to tribal children to pursue their studies from KG to PG as well as vocational training.