Tata Steel Celebrates Sir Dorabji Tata’s Birth Anniversary at Its Operating Locations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, August 27, 2023: Tata Steel celebrated the 164th birth anniversary of Sir Dorabji Tata, the first chairman of Tata Steel, with fervour at all its operating locations in Odisha on August 27, 2023.



The cadets, coaches, and staff of the Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar paid rich tribute to his remarkable achievements in both industry and sports.



At Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) in Jajpur district, senior officials and employees offered floral tributes to Sir Dorabji. A lively volleyball tournament was held at the Bamnipal Housing Complex of TSK, featuring teams from Tata Steel Kalinganagar, Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited (TSUISL), and Ginger Hotel.



At the Tata Steel Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal district, employees honoured the legendary leader and offered their tribute. A fun badminton tournament for employees and their families was organised in the housing colony. Similar events were conducted at Joda Mines, Tata Steel Mining Limited, Bhubaneswar, Sukinda, and other locations to unite employees in local activities.



Sir Dorabji was a pioneer of visionary corporate governance and welfare measures that were ahead of their time. He also led India’s entry into the Olympics as the first president of the Indian Olympic Association with his sportsmanship.



His visionary legacy continues to inspire generations. Tata Steel salutes his courage and reaffirms its commitment to a stronger and more self-reliant India.



