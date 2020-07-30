Tata Steel celebrates 116th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna JRD Tata

Mumbai: Tata Steel, today, celebrated the 116th birth anniversary of Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata with great fervour and enthusaism. The celebration was marked with multiple initiatives and virtual events across Tata Steel plant locations and offices. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the prevailing social distancing norms, most events were conducted virtually and witnessed participation from more than 2000 employees. The day began with a first-of-its kind digital tribute where employees shared their thoughts and wishes for the pioneer.

Recipient of the highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna award, JRD earned many titles during his lifetime and inspired generations. JRD Tata was a true visionary and a leader who oversaw the expansion of the Tata Group during his lifetime but what he truly strived for was to build a self-reliant, self-sufficient, self-enabled, and self-made India, something he achieved during his magnificent career at the helm of the Tata Group.

In his tribute to the statesman, T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, posted: “JRD was a pioneer and a legend known for his passion for excellence and his humanity. He provided leadership to a multiple generation of leaders and was a true leader of leaders. It is a privilege to work for a Group and a Company that has been shaped by leaders like him and it is our responsibility to preserve and strengthen the values that he lived by.”

A slew of curated events was conducted throughout the week at Tata Steel to remember his legacy and teachings. These included showcases of his life stories and experiences in the form of iconic photographs, videos, letters and more. An interactive Webex session titled ‘Saluting a Legend’ was organised with TR Doongaji, a former executive who served Tatas for over 50 years and a considerable portion of which was spent in various senior positions in the Group under JRD Tata himself. Another session titled ‘JRD & I: A Timeless Inspiration’ with former Vice President of Tata Steel – Niroop Mahanty was conducted where he shared his learnings and experiences from his time with JRD Tata.

‘Taking Wings’ – an inspirational and interaction session on Aviation was organised by Tata Steel’s Aviation services department; the session saw participation from more than 700 students from 20 schools in Jharkhand and Odisha. An interesting impromptu speech contest themed – Thinking like the Pioneer, was organised by the Toastmasters Club of Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) for the employees. An online activation – contest was initiated on social media jointly by Tata Steel and AirAsia inviting audience to share their favourite JRD Tata quote.

To mark the occasion, other virtual events like Walkathon – a first by Tata Steel’s Sports department, JRD Podcasts, Adventure Quest – an online adventure contest consisting of challenging physical activities, navigations and finding clues organised by Tata Steel Adventure Foundation, Inter-division quiz titled ‘How well do I know JRD’, were conducted through the day today. At the Company’s Raw Material locations, various programmes were organised which included saplings plantation, essay competition and plane model making competition for community / school children in West Bokaro, JRD Tata Fun Quiz organised jointly by Tata Steel and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) for the school children at West Bokaro and Jharia.

