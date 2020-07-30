Filmmaker Sabyasachi Mohapatra collaborates with acclaimed film producer & promoter Jitendra Mishra for global outreach of his films

New Delhi: Celebrated film maker Dr. Sabyasachi Mohapatra join hands with internationally acclaimed film producer & promoter Jitendra Mishra to reach out to the global audiences for his selected films like Pahada ra luha (National Award), Aadim Vichar (National Award) & Sala Budha. They both announce their collaboration on the 1st of August celebrated as The Sambalpuri Day (Sambalpuri Din). Jitendra and his team will be exploring the international distribution & festival opportunities for these films.

Awarded with more than 40 different National & international awards, Sabyasachi Mohapatra is internationally known as the finest and most influential filmmaker of Odia and Sambalpuri-Koshili cinema. He has won the prestigious National Film Awards for two consecutive years for his films AADIM VICHAR (The Ancient Justice) and PAHADA RA LUHA (Tears of the Mountain) . Most of his films have captured the beautiful and rich culture of tribal society in Western part of Odisha and its cultural heritage. In recognition to his lifetime contribution to Odia cinema, the prestigious Sambalpur University concurred on him with an honorary Doctorate degree. His movies have successfully ensured a high recognition and new identity to the rich cultures of Odisha, especially the beautiful tribal culture of western Odisha.

Sabyasachi Mahapatra says, “Jitendra Mishra is a rare talent, who has a great eye for good cinema. I admire the fact that he has been able to find a niche for himself internationally. I am extremely happy and positive about joining hands with him. I am sure, together we will be very well able to present our beautiful history, culture and values to the world.”

“I have been a great admirer of Mr Mohapatra’s film making, even as a child I was deeply inspired by his Sambalpuri film “Bhukha in 1989”. I feel privileged of getting an opportunity to take such path-breaking films to the global platforms and to spread the essence of the rich art, culture, and traditions of our region and our state among global audience through these films” said Jitendra Mishra on this occasion.

Born & brought up in Titilagarh, Jitendra Mishra is one of the few Indian film producers & promoters who have been able to create a benchmark in ‘Alternative method of Film Production, Distribution & Promotion’ at international level. Committed towards meaningful cinema, Jitendra has already been associated with the production, distribution and promotion of more than 100 films in different categories in various capacities. Many of them have got worldwide acclamation and recognition. His recent Hindi feature film production ‘The Last Color’ directed by Michelin Starred Chef Vikas Khanna, starring Neena Gupta had a special screening at the prestigious United Nations headquarter & Cannes film festival – Marche-du film section recently. The film has already been selected in more than 50 international film festivals and received more than 15 different awards as of now. The film has been qualified for the 92nd Academy Awards – Oscar 2019 best picture contention list. Awarded with the prestigious ‘Son of Odisha’, ‘Young Jury’, ‘Youth Icon’ & many other awards, Jitendra has been elected Board of Directors for world’s oldest media network of films for children & youth – CIFEJ & has been an active member of the prestigious Cannes Producers Network for last eight years. Jitendra has been selected International professional Jury for more than 25 leading international film festivals as of now & he is the 1st & only Indian to be selected Jury for the prestigious European children’s film association Jury multiple times.

Related

comments