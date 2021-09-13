Tata Steel BSL bags prestigious Energy And Environment Foundation Global Sustainability Award 2021 in Gold Category for Logistic and Supply Chain

Narendrapur : Tata Steel BSL has bagged the prestigious Energy And Environment Foundation Global Sustainability Award 2021 in Gold Category for Logistic and Supply Chain. The steel major has been recognized for its exemplary logistic and sustainable supply chain management that is based on five building blocks i.e., customer service, responsible supply chain, cost leadership, digitalization and infrastructure strengthening.

Mr Anil Razdan, Chairman, Energy and Environment Foundation (Former secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Power) and Dr Anil Garg, CEO, Energy And Environment Foundation gave away the prestigious award at a virtual forum. On behalf of Tata Steel BSL its Chief Operating Officer, Mr Subodh Pandey, Chief, Environment, Mr Saroj Kumar Banerjee, and Chief Logistics Officer, Mr Subrata Basak, received the award.

The sustainable supply chain management of the steel major include measures like introduction of electric trucks for steel transportation which is a first in the steel industry in India, overhead electrification of railway yard, joint initiative with other steel company for sale of common material to reduce logistics cost for both, efficient customer complaint handling system, reduced cycle time from order to product delivery to various customers, Fly-ash and Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) products dispatches by rake, use of steel saddles, increase in rail coefficient, etc.

Evaluation of nominations for Global Sustainability Awards is an intensive process by an extinguished jury from government bodies, academia and industry based on the impact of each of the projects. Global Environment Awards are organised by New Delhi based the Energy And Environment Foundation to recognize outstanding contributions, commitment and actions that have made a positive impact on the environment.