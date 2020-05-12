Tata Sky Fun Learn premieres Baahubali: The Lost Legends – S04 for the first time on Television

Mumbai: The magnum opus Baahubali, which crashed box office records, was later turned into a multi-episode animated series titled – Baahubali: The Lost Legends by SS Rajamouli, creator of the original Baahubali movies. Tata Sky, India’s leading content distribution platform for the first time on Indian television presents Baahubali: The Lost Legends S04 produced by Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks on Tata Sky Fun Learn. This animated series will be available in both English and Hindi.

Filled with intrigue, war, action, and adventure, this season showcases, Mahishmati and its protectors face their greatest challenge as they find themselves, the targets of a mysterious new force, seeking revenge on the legendary kingdom. The season also features never-before-revealed stories about the characters from the film, including Prince Baahubali, Bhallaladeva, Kattappa, and Sivagami. Thereby introducing new characters and expanding the world of Baahubali.

Catch the amazing series on Tata Sky Fun Learn 688 everyday at 1pm . The service is also available on Tata Sky Mobile App under Live TV

Related

comments