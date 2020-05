Bhubaneswar: OJEE to conduct special entrance exam to fill vacant seats of BTech 1st yr courses in all Govt & private engineering colleges in Odisha.

Notification issued for special OJEE for admission into B. Tech course; filling up of online application starts today & will continue till May 31; last date of fee payment is June 5; other important details will be notified later on assessment of situation after May 17.

