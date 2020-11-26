Tata Power wins two Gold Awards at the 5th One Planet Awards 2020

Mumbai: Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power company has been conferred with a Gold Award by the prestigious One Planet Awards, a program which honours businesses and professionals excellence in industries around the world. The company has won ‘Gold’ for its ‘Power Her Up’ and ‘Switch off to Switch on’ campaign under the category of ‘Communications & PR Campaign of the Year | Corporate Responsibility’ and ‘Digital Campaign of the Year | Cause-Related Marketing’ respectively.

‘Power Her Up’ campaign represents Tata Power’s determination to empower underprivileged women and girl children across the country through SHGs, education and employment, healthcare and financial inclusivity. It also captured digital platforms campaigns conducted for COVID affected communities, which have been able to bring scale to the interventions and helped overcome the challenges associated with market linkages.

Tata Power has also been conferred with the gold award for its ‘Switch off to Switch on’ campaign. This sustainability initiative has shown consolidated efforts in all aspects of climate action, energy and resource conservation. It also covered details of the Integrated Campaign with strong PR support delivering high impact with a limited budget and achieved global reach by engaging GenZ through visual content – Video Series, GIFs, Creatives and Contests.

Speaking on this achievement, Ms Shalini Singh, Chief – Corporate Communications & Sustainability, Tata Power, said, “It is an honour to receive this prestigious award. We would like to thank One Planet Awards for recognising our initiatives and motivating us to undertake more such activities in years to come. These awards are a testament to our commitment to constantly introduce business innovations and inspire future generations. We will continue to take new initiatives for our grassroots level workers to improve the quality of life they live in and promote responsible advocacy amongst citizens of the country through our various campaigns.’

The One Planet Awards jury panel has a set criteria to evaluate the entries from a wide range of industries around the world and average scores determines the winners. Organisations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit and new start-ups. This year winners will be honoured and presented their awards in a virtual ceremony in December 2020.

