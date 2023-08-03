Tata Power revolutionizes EV Charging experience; Launches RFID enabled ‘EZ CHARGE’ card

Tata Power, one of India’s largest and fastest growing EV charging solutions provider, has unveiled the EZ CHARGE card today, an advanced RFID (Radio-frequency identification) card that promises to redefine the EV charging experience for lakhs of electric vehicle (EV) owners across the country.

The EZ CHARGE card, launched at the Bombay House by Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, and Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. The card offers unparalleled convenience with its Tap, Charge, and Go functionality. The RFID card features a built-in chip that enables efficient, secure, and seamless initiation of charging sessions and payment for same.

Based on their pre-set recharge value, users can automatically begin the charging process by simply tapping the EZ CHARGE RFID card on the Tata Power EZ charger. Once the vehicle is charged, EV owners can embark on their journeys with ease and confidence.

Tata Power’s extensive EV charging infrastructure, which includes over 40,000 home chargers, 4000+ public and semi-public charging points, and 250 bus-charging points, spans 350 cities with a presence in 550 cities. The company plans to set up 25,000 charging points in the next five years, further supporting the growth of the EV ecosystem in the country.

“As the largest and fastest growing EV Charging player in India, we are delighted to bring another innovative offering to further enhance customer experience. The Tata Power EZ CHARGE card is a new frontier integrating RFID technology with our Charge Point network to offer a quick, simple and easy charging solution to EV owners. We continue to collaborate with Tata Motors to accelerate EV adoption and enable a sustainable mobility for all Indians.” said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power .

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said “We have been continuously improving the ownership experience for our EV customers through thoughtful interventions and initiatives. To further improve the charging process for our customers, today, we are launching the EZ Charge Card offered by Tata Power. This solution is easy to use, intuitive and also helps overcome infrastructural challenges such as mobile network availability, while ensuring privacy for all users. It significantly simplifies the charging process at public or community chargers, especially for those who would prefer a physical device to an app-based experience and for chauffeur-driven vehicles. Creating accessible charging infrastructure is key to driving faster EV adoption.”

The EZ CHARGE Card offers added benefits, especially for areas with limited mobile network coverage, ensuring EV owners can charge their vehicles and pay without any hindrance. The RFID card can be linked with the EZ Charge account, allowing users to share access without sharing sensitive app information, thus ensuring privacy and security. The card streamlines the charging and payment process, making transactions quicker and more efficient.

To obtain the EZ CHARGE Card, customers can purchase it through the EZ Charge Self Care Portal (https://ezcharge.tatapower.com/evselfcare) for doorstep delivery or visit Tata Motors EV Dealerships (https://nexonev.tatamotors.com/find-dealer/).

Priced affordably, the EZ CHARGE Card is an essential and accessible tool for every EV owner, regardless of their vehicle brand.

To order the EZ CHARGE Card, EV users can follow these simple steps: