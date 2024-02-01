Tata Power led Odisha Discoms receive higher Consumer Service Ratings for FY23

Bhubaneswar, February 1, 2024: Tata Power led – four Odisha Discoms serving over 9 million consumers across the state have received a higher rating in the latest ranking of Consumer Service released by Ministry of Power, Govt. of India.

The discoms have received higher rankings in the third edition of the Consumer Service Ratings of DISCOMs (CSRD Report) released by the Ministry of Power. The report captures the current status of consumer services across various DISCOMs nationally.

The Hon’ble Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shri R. K. Singh launched the third edition of the CSRD Report during the Review Planning & Monitoring (RPM) meeting of the power sector held in New Delhi on January 18 and 19, 2024.

The four discoms of Odisha, where Tata Power is a majority stakeholder, too have seen a rise in their ranking in this edition compared to the grades received in FY22.

TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPNODL), and TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPWODL)—all three discoms—have seen their grades jump to B+ during FY2022-23. Similarly, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPSODL) too saw its rank improve to B grade as compared to the last fiscal. These Discoms have managed to receive A rating on operational reliability front, one of the crucial parameters that determine the overall grade.

Acknowledging the CSRD ratings, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO&MD Tata Power. “All our Discoms have done exceedingly well by securing improvements in their ranking in the CSRD Report for FY23. The Delhi Discom has been a national benchmark, and with our commitment to reforms, the four Odisha Discoms are also emulating the same level of excellence with better operational reliability and customer service. We are proud to play a crucial role in the transformation of the distribution sector.”

Tata Power is serving over 13 million customers through its distribution businesses across New Delhi (Tata Power-DDL) and Odisha (TP Western, TP Southern, TP Central and TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited) and Ajmer (TP Ajmer Distribution Limited). Tata Power is at the forefront of India’s ambition to secure greater energy stability for its citizens while positioning its economy for a low carbon future.

CSRD Report, an annual rating exercise initiated in 2021, rigorously analyses DISCOMs/ Power Departments on four broad parameters, namely Operational Reliability; Connection &Other Services; Metering, Billing & Collection; and Fault Rectification & Grievance Redressal.