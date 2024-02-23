Tata Power led Odisha Discoms provide over 5000 New Industrial Connections to support ‘Make in Odisha’

Bhubaneshwar, Feb 22, 2024 : TP Odisha discoms, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, have been playing a key role in supporting the industrial development in the state.

These discoms namely- TP Central, TP Southern, TP Northern and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited have been providing reliable and affordable electricity, while supporting Odisha government’s vision of ‘Make in Odisha’.

In the last three years since takeover, these discoms have energised 5,943 industrial connections in the state, powering varied industries such as steel, IT, aluminium, cement, and mining, including MSMEs like food, fisheries, automobile etc. Not only has this made the establishment of an industry easy but has also helped in generating employment for the local youth.

The discoms have launched several initiatives for ease of getting electricity connection which is enabling ‘Ease of doing business’ across the state. The procedure for getting a new connection now involves just 4 steps- registration, document submission, payment & verification and meter installation.

Because of the Discoms’ effective operations, AT&C losses have decreased in Odisha. Additionally, the state’s reliable and high-quality power supply has made it a preferred destination for advanced startups and industry to set up their operations.

TP Odisha discoms have taken focussed initiatives for all segments of consumers which has helped them achieve higher rankings in the third edition of the Consumer Service Ratings of DISCOMs (CSRD Report) released by the Union Ministry of Power. This national recognition bears testimony to the success of the PPP Model and reinforces the State Government’s commitment to build future ready power infrastructure in Odisha.