Tata Motors partners with Tata Power to develop a 7.25 MWp onsite solar project at its Jamshedpur manufacturing facility

New Delhi : Reaffirming Tata Group’s commitment towards sustainable manufacturing, Tata Motors, India’s leading automaker, and Tata Power have signed off a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to develop a 7.25 MWp Onsite Solar project at Tata Motors’ Jamshedpur commercial vehicle manufacturing facility. The project will be a significant move to increase the renewable energy portfolio at its manufacturing facility.

With this project, the onsite solar plant capacity of Tata Motors’ Jamshedpur facility will reach 14 MWp, which will generate 442 million units of green electricity; having the potential to reduce carbon emission by 3.5 lakh tonnes. This is equivalent to planting 5.6 lakh trees.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vishal Badshah, Plant Head, Jamshedpur, Tata Motors said, “It has been our continuous endeavour to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to achieve Net Zero Emission goal. With this agreement, we are reaffirming our commitment to sustainability by increasing the share of renewable energy in our operations. We firmly believe that this will strengthen our journey towards a cleaner and greener future.”

Also commenting on the occasion, Mr. Gurinder Singh Sandhu, Chief, New Business Services, Tata Power said, “Tata Motors and Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited’s joint green initiative for solarisation of Tata Motors’ Jamshedpur Plant is a big step towards achieving RE100 goals.”

Tata Motors, as a signatory to the RE100, is committed to using 100 percent renewable energy in its operations and has taken many steps toward this objective by gradually increasing the proportion of renewable energy used in its operations. The company also plans to obtain renewable energy with greater rigour to reach its goal of procuring 100% renewable energy by 2030.