Tata Motors inaugurates state-of-the-art registered vehicle scrapping facility in Surat

Surat : Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, continues its commitment to sustainable mobility with the launch of its third Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF), in Surat, Gujarat. Named ‘Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect’, this advanced facility was inaugurated by Mr. PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors. The state-of-the-art facility uses environmentally friendly processes and has the capacity to disassemble 15,000 end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably each year. The RVSF is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Shree Ambica Auto to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. This launch follows the success of the two facilities; in Jaipur and Bhubaneshwar and marks another significant milestone for the company’s sustainable initiatives.

Commenting on momentous launch, Mr. PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors, said, “Sustainability is our driving force and serves as our compass, guiding our vision and actions. Today, I am delighted to witness the launch of the Re.Wi.Re. facility in Surat, as we make great strides on a transformative journey towards responsible end-of-life vehicle scrapping. With our globally benchmarked recycling processes, we aim to minimise waste for a brighter future. We are confident that these decentralised facilities will benefit our customers, foster economic growth, generate employment opportunities and fulfil the need of eco-friendly vehicle scrapping.”

A cutting-edge facility, Re.Wi.Re. is purpose-built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, with a focus on employing environmentally friendly practices. The fully digitalised facility is equipped with dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, respectively, and all its operations are seamless and paperless. Additionally, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. Every vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process specifically designed to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles. By doing so, the dismantling process ensures maximum attention to detail, guaranteeing the safe disposal of all components. Ultimately, the Re.Wi.Re. facility embodies a ground-breaking leap towards fostering sustainable practices within the automotive industry.