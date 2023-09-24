TKM Flags Off its Third Zonal Drive of the ‘Great 4X4 Expedition’, in the Northern Region of India

Hoshiarpur : Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) commenced the third leg of its thrilling ‘Great 4X4 Expedition’ today in the northern region of India. In May 2023, TKM marking its inaugural 4X4 Expedition started in Southern Region of India (Sakleshpur-Hasssan of Karnataka State), followed by the second drive held recently in West Region at Lonavala. Needless to mention, the recently concluded South and West based ‘Great 4×4 Expedition by Toyota’ were filled with unlimited excitement and adventure. Participants were treated to specially curated drives and the joy of breath-taking green landscape views. This initiative has been designed to unite and engage with motoring enthusiasts from all corners of the country – the regions of North, South, East, and West, thereby ensuring nationwide participation. Building on the success of the previous expeditions in the southern and western regions, TKM flagged-off its third 4X4 Expedition in the north region starting at Hoshiarpur, as a testament to Toyota’s commitment to provide exhilarating experience to 4×4 SUV community, fuelling their passion for adventure, and promoting ‘Mass Happiness and Mobility for All.’

The expedition features a convoy of remarkable 4-wheel drive SUVs, such as the iconic Hilux, the legendary LC300, the popular Fortuner and the Hyryder AWD (All Wheel Drive) and including the owners of SUVs from other brands as well, thereby fuelling their spirit of thrilling and adventurous 4X4 drive.

Starting from Gaj Retreat of Hoshiarpur in the northern region, the experiential drive will take participants through the challenging terrains, showcasing the exceptional capabilities of the 4X4 vehicles. As a unique element of this extraordinary expedition, TKM has thoughtfully curated a 4WD trail featuring natural obstacles like articulation, side inclines, rambler sections, deep ditches, slushy terrain, and rocky beds at Kikar. These carefully designed tracks promise an unmatched off-roading adventure, showcasing the versatility of the 4X4 vehicles. It goes without saying that Toyota places the utmost importance on customer safety and to ensure this, comprehensive safety measures have been meticulously put in place, wherein all the participants will be closely guided by the experienced 4X4 professionals throughout the entire expedition.

In addition to the thrilling adventure, participants will engage in a meaningful eco-activity, making a positive impact on the environment in line with Toyota’s commitment towards sustainability and carbon neutrality goals. Each of the participating 4×4 enthusiast will also plant saplings at one of the identified locations during the expedition, which will be their contribution to enrich the biodiversity in the surrounding areas of Kikar, Hoshiarpur.

Commenting on the third edition of ‘Great 4×4 Expedition by Toyota’, Mr. Atul Sood, Vice President – Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We believe that the ‘Great 4X4 Expedition’ isn’t just about conquering terrains; it’s about conquering hearts and inspiring a sense of adventure in everyone. With each of these 4X4 expeditions, we strive to connect people with their passion for 4X4 SUVs, foster unity and providing a joyful experience of indulging in 4X4 adventures. With this initiative, our aim is to ignite the spark of thrill in the hearts of participants, regardless of the 4X4 vehicle brands they own. It is a testament to our commitment, to not only provide delightful 4X4 experiences, but also to promote inclusivity and the spirit of exploration.

As we navigate through the 4X4 Expedition, we are reminded of our responsibility to leave a positive impact in the places we visit. Through the ‘Great 4X4 Expedition by Toyota,’ we aim to inspire individuals to not only explore their passion for motorsports but also to build lasting connections, strengthen their culture of contributing to greener, more sustainable world through tree plantation activity.”

Stay tuned for the next ‘Great 4X4 Expedition by Toyota’, being planned in the eastern region of India in the coming month.