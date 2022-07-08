National

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 3,16,443 in Q1 FY23

New Delhi : The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 3,16,443 nos., higher by 48%, as compared to Q1 FY22.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY23 were at 1,03,529 nos., higher by 97%, over Q1 FY22.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY23 were at 2,12,914 nos., higher by 32% as compared to Q1 FY22.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 82,587 vehicles (**JLR number for Q1 FY23 includes CJLR volumes of 10,772 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 14,596 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 67,991 vehicles.

