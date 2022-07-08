Mizoram Police seize 60 bags of arecanuts

New Delhi : Mizoram Police’s relentless drive against all kinds of illegal activities is in full swing.

Last night i.e 7.7.2022, Sairang Police Check Post duty staff (Aizawl District) seized 60 bags of arecanuts from the possession of Pi Zoliani d/o Vanlalvuana of Ramhlun North, Aizawl, being transported in a truck. The seized consignment of arecanuts had been taken from one godown in Champhai to be carried to Vairengte. The seized articles are handed over to Customs Department for further necessary action.