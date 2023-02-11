Tata Motors delivers 218 Winger veterinary vans to the Government of West Bengal

Tata Motors, India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced the delivery of 218 Winger veterinary vans to the Government of West Bengal. The vehicles were flagged off by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, and Hon’ble Minister of Animal Resources Development, Government of West Bengal, Shri Swapan Debnath, along with delegates from the Government of West Bengal, Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services and Tata Motors. The specially customised Tata Winger will be utilised by the Department of Animal Resource Development for animal and livestock welfare. Tata Motors emerged as the top bidder, as per the terms and conditions of the Government body and delivered the fleet of fully-built Winger veterinary vans equipped with state-of-the-art features. The e-bidding process was carried out through the Government e-Marketplace.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line – SCV, PU and Vans, Tata Motors, said, “With Tata Motors’ firm commitment towards enabling improved animal healthcare mobility, we are elated to deliver 218 Winger veterinary vans to the Government of West Bengal. We are happy to associate with the Government’s vision of providing veterinary services across the state. Built on Tata Winger’s versatile platform, the veterinary van is engineered to facilitate smooth operations in the state.”

The Tata Winger is powered by the 2.2-litre engine with improved torque and better fuel economy. It also offers an ECO switch and Gear Shift Advisor that helps in increasing the fuel efficiency. Additionally, the Winger’s independent front suspension with anti-roll bars and hydraulic shock absorbers assure a smooth ride, as does its monocoque body design, which enables car-like driving dynamics and low levels of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH).