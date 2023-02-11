Border Gavaskar trophy: India win by an innings and 132 runs, take 1-0 lead in the series

In the Border Gavaskar trophy series, India won the first test against Australia by an innings and 132 runs. India defeated Aussies who struggled with the bat and went all out for 91 runs in their second innings on day 3 at Nagpur. For hosts, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped 5 wickets, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami took 2 wickets each, while one was taken by Axar Patel. Patel performed by the bat as well, scoring 84 runs. India took a first-innings lead of 223 runs before being all out for 400 in their first innings before lunch on Saturday. Skipper Rohit Sharma was the highest run-getter, with 120 runs. The hosts resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 321 for 7 on Saturday morning.

Visitors were restricted at 177 in their first innings on the first day of the match. Todd Murphy took 7 wickets for Australia in his debut match.